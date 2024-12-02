During the holiday shopping season, be aware of malware campaigns

Target Cyber Threat Intelligence & Detection Team together with RSA’s FirstWatch division have discovered GratefulPOS, which is a malware strain targeting Point of Sale (POS) systems. According to RSA researchers, the malware appears to be installed manually, meaning attackers must compromise POS networks beforehand.

The second malware strain active this period is Zeus Panda which alters search page results to point users to malicious download links. According to a report released by Proofpoint, Zeus Panda banking Trojan campaigns have an increasing focus on non-banking targets with an extensive list of [browser] injects clearly designed to capitalize on holiday shopping and activities.

The third in line comes Emotet, a malware able to evade over 75% of antivirus engines tested, according to Bromium, as it adopts polymorphic features and it continually repackages malicious code to avoid detection.