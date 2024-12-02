Duo Security launches security solution provider programme in the UK

The company expects more than half of its UK-based business to come through security solution provider and MSP partners as the programme progresses, according to the company’s press release. Duo’s formal partner programme, which launched in the US earlier in 2017, expands to the UK as the company has quadrupled its overall EMEA customer count from 450 to nearly 1,900 in the past two years.

Anchored by its flagship two-factor authentication (2FA) app, Duo’s cloud-based “Trusted Access” product offering verifies the identity of users and the health of their devices before granting them access to data and applications - helping prevent breaches and account takeover.