Duo Security introduces API Edition authentication service

Duo API Edition enables developers to add two-factor authentication to their applications. Duo Security automatically handles of all of the operational aspects of authentication, such as key management and provisioning, alerting and reporting, self-service device management, and global scalability.

Duo Securitys API Edition leverages Duo Securitys authentication capabilities to stop intruders from gaining unauthorized access to systems using stolen credentials.

Alongside the API Edition, Duo Security also introduces its Mobile Software Development Kit (SDK) for iOS and Android, which offers a solution for mobile application providers to embed in-application authentication capabilities.

Duo Security provides cloud-based two-factor authentication to more than 5,000 organizations worldwide, including Facebook, Etsy, Random House, Paramount Pictures, Box, Toyota, Yelp, and Threadless.