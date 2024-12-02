DueDil teams up with kompany to launch international KYB compliance





Financial service providers face the challenge of having to respond to rapidly changing behaviour while meeting stringent regulations aimed at combating fraud and money laundering. The partnership between DueDil and kompany looks to resolve this challenge by offering a single platform for banks, fintechs and insurers to manage digital KYB compliance and customer monitoring on a global scale.

Clients will benefit from DueDil’s company insights and API, leveraging kompany's access to authoritative and audit-proof business information in more than 200 jurisdictions around the world.