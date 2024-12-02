DueDil partners Umazi for SME corporate due diligence

The partnership aims to eliminate the burdens of continuously scrutinizing the identification and validity of small and medium-sized enterprises by combining Umazi’s open-source permissioned blockchain platform with DueDil’s Enterprise InfoGraph (B.I.G) to create insights for verification and validation at scale.

By working in partnership with Umazi, DueDil wants to facilitate the cross-industry adoption of streamlined and constantly up to date due diligence. As Umazi representatives say, the partnership could act as a catalyst for change in the way monetary establishments conduct their due diligence on company clients.