DueDil, nCino allow FIs easy due diligence checks and risk mitigation

Via this collaboration, DueDil and nCino are able to offer financial institutions across EMEA due diligence tools that are seamlessly integrated into the nCino Bank Operating System. The goal of this integration is to onboard clients faster and better manage risk on a single platform.

The first financial organisation to take advantage of this integration is ThinCats, an alternative lender focused on mid-sized SMEs. ThinCats now runs all its KYB checks through DueDil on the nCino platform, which has enabled ThinCats to minimise risk while maximising loan volumes – all while facilitating better-informed lending decisions.