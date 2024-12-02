DueDil launches partnership programme





The DueDil Business Information Graph (B.I.G.) ingests billions of data points daily to surface over 250 million connections between companies, directorships, UBOs (ultimate beneficial owners), and other insights. This view of any company information set is now being made available for partners and solution providers.

DueDil’s recent launch of its Continuous Updates module provides its customers with an 'In-life Monitoring' capability across their SME book of business, so they can be automatically notified of changes happening in there.