



Following this announcement, the collaboration aims to combat the growing threat of deepfake-based identity fraud in the region of Brazil, a country increasingly targeted by cybercriminals using deepfake technologies.

In addition, the partnership also represents an important step in the strategy of developing a digital environment where clients can benefit from trust and authenticity. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on the DuckDuckGoose x Banco Daycoval partnership

DuckDuckGoose represents a company that focuses on AI-powered deepfake detection. Its flagship product, DeepDetector, was developed in order to improve the manner in which financial institutions, governments, and media organizations fight synthetic fraud and protect digital identities. Banco Daycoval is a Brazil-based financial institution that offers secure solutions in corporate banking, personal credit, and foreign exchange.

Deepfakes represent highly realistic AI-generated forgeries that are becoming a preferred tool for fraudsters, undermining trust in digital financial systems. Through the process of adopting DuckDuckGoose’s secure and efficient solutions, Banco Daycoval is expected to improve its strategy against cybercrime, focusing on customer experience and development.

DuckDuckGoose’s DeepDetector was designed to integrate into financial systems in order to detect and block deepfake content in real-time. This solution fights fraud, while also optimizing digital onboarding, increasing operational efficiencies, and enhancing the customer experience. Together, DuckDuckGoose and Banco Daycoval are set to continue the shared commitment to encouraging institutions to adopt advanced technologies in the fight against cybercrime.