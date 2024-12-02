Dubais popular ride-hailing app hit by cyber-attack

However, the company learned of the breach, in which access was gained to a computer system that stored customer and driver account information, on January 14, 2018. Names, email addresses, phone numbers and trip data were stolen, though there was no evidence that passwords or credit card information were compromised, Reuters continued.

At the time of the attack, the startup had 14 million customers and 558,000 drivers on its platform operating in 78 cities across the region, a company spokesman told Reuters. Users who have signed up since the attack were not affected. The company apologized to its users.

Careem, founded in 2012, already counts Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding, German carmaker Daimler and Chinese ride-hailer DiDi Chuxing among its investors.