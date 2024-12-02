Dubai Smart Government receives PCI DSS certificate for its ePay & mPay services

DSG is the first government entity across the UAE to receive the certificate in recognition of its secured ePay and mPay services, zawya.com reports. The PCI DSS is one of the internationally accredited standards of compliance and security developed to protect credit cardholders personal information and prevent credit card fraud.

Organizations within its scope are required to abide by its standards to keep the cardholders data confidential. A group of auditors from one of PCI SSC-accredited assessment companies awarded the certificate on January 22, 2015 after its overall assessment showed that DSG fully complied with PCI DSS Requirements and Security Assessment Procedures Version 2.0.

DSGs ePay is the first government service in the UAE to comply with PCI DSS requirements. Obtaining the certificate also signifies that DSG adhered to practices and standards governing all security aspects of e-payments, such as human resources, technological infrastructure and operational procedures, to ensure the optimum level of card data protection.

Paladion, a specialised company accredited by PCI SSC, assessed the reliability and security of DSG services. It works in various areas such as PCI auditing, IT security, risk assessment, security solutions, and many more.