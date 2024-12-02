dtcpay partners with PlatON and Allinpay International





Through this collaboration, the companies intend to improve the digital payment landscape by developing and launching a digital currency payment system that supports USDT, ETH, BTC, and other currencies. The system aims to provide global users with faster, more cost-efficient, and safer payment experiences.











The partnership’s objective

With the launch of the new system, dtcpay, PlatON, and Allinpay International intend to enable partners and merchants to accept payments in both fiat and digital currency, therefore enhancing operational efficiency and broadening the reach of their business to include younger customers. According to officials, dtcpay’s partnership with PlatON and Allinpay International supports the company’s commitment to providing secure and efficient digital payment solutions, as well as its plans to deliver more diverse and safe services.



By joining forces, dtcpay facilitates swift, simplified, and secure digital and fiat currency exchange, while PlatON leverages advanced privacy computing technology to develop the underlying technical infrastructure and Allinpay International provides smart terminals and online aggregate payment interfaces to eliminate entry issues to Web3 payments. Representatives stated that dtcpay’s commitment to regulatory compliance aims to ensure that customers can engage in digital transactions safely. PlatON’s role in the partnership also extends to offering technical support, thus ensuring a streamlined and secure payment experience for both users and merchants.



In addition to promoting the development of digital currency payments, Allinpay International aims to support merchants in adapting to the modern payment trend and meeting the requirements of younger customers. dtcpay’s suite of services includes multi-currency swaps, online checkouts, and in-store Point-of-Sale (POS) solutions.





More information about dtcpay





As a regulated payment service provider, dtcpay offers solutions for merchants to expand their revenues with increased acceptance rates for fiat and cryptocurrency transactions. The company aims to provide its clients’ customers with simplified payment experiences by offering solutions such as POS+ terminal in-store and online checkout. Launched in 2019 in Singapore, dtcpay is licensed by the Major Payment Institution (MPI) under the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and provides Digital Payment Token (DPT) services.At the end of September 2023, Sumsub, a global full-cycle verification platform, partnered with dtcpay to enhance the security and reliability of digital currency payments in target markets. The collaboration allowed Sumsub to integrate its e-KYC service into dtcpay’s wallet platform to simplify the onboarding process for customers who transact with businesses using the platform. The two companies intended to focus on target markets such as Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai, the UK, and Europe.

About PlatON and Allinpay International

Being an open financial infrastructure characterised by privacy computing, PlatON provides financial-level system stability, performance enhancements, privacy computing, compliant digital asset management, secret payment clearing solutions, and a user-friendly experience for a range of Web3 native applications.



Allinpay International is a global financial payment company that intends to provide diverse payment solutions and enhance digital financial technology services for merchants and customers worldwide. The company’s suite of services includes aggregate payments, global accounts, international remittances, and currency exchange, among others. Allinpay International’s main objective is to develop a business system centred around payment and accounts, with auxiliary financial services and technology scenario outputs.