Druva teams up with Protection 1 to extend data security to SMEs

The addition of Protection 1 to Druvas PartnerSync program for MSPs comes as the company launches the latest version of its MSP platform, which includes seamless integration between Druvas multi-tenant MSP management console and customer accounts, new global search capabilities, enhanced MSP administration login credentials, and customer identification improvements.

According to the company, studies show that more than 70% of security breaches specifically target small businesses, and this is an incredible opportunity for Druva to address the market need.

Protection 1 Cyber Security, which includes Druva inSync, provides customized disaster recovery and network, endpoint and wireless security solutions to serve the SMEs market.

Druva continues to strengthen its MSP program with the addition of Protection 1 to its partnership roster. Druva first announced its cloud-based global MSP channel strategy and dedicated MSP channel partner program, PartnerSync for MSPs, in 2015. The first wave of product capabilities tailored for MSPs included a 100% cloud-based, multi-tenant offering of inSync for ease of deployment and administration as well as a centralized MSP management console.