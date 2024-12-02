Druva introduces new data privacy framework

The new framework, built on Druva’s cloud security foundation, addresses concerns about corporate and employee data misuse and emerging legal data requirements. The new privacy framework includes geo-defined governance and administration features that ensure data privacy. Druva customers can also delegate storage and data administration rights to regional personnel, enabling global organizations to meet varied regional data privacy requirements within a single cloud solution.

Germany, France, Russia, Singapore and others have recently taken steps to ensure the privacy of their citizens personal information by adopting new data protection regulations. This, combined with existing regulations such as HIPAA and FINRA in the US has had a sweeping impact on global corporations. These businesses must now adapt their IT infrastructure to support the varied regional requirements or face potential sanctions and legal repercussions.

Druva is a data protection and governance provider, bringing visibility and control to business information in the mobile and distributed enterprise. Built for public and private clouds, Druva’s inSync and Phoenix solutions prevent data loss and address governance, compliance and eDiscovery needs on laptops, smart-devices and remote servers.