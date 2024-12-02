Druva expands protection services with Box, Google Apps and Exchange Online

Druva inSync aggregates end-user data regardless the host device, so the companies may have a good visibility and control over data. CEO of Druva, Jaspreet Singh, said this solution comes in response to the new challenges in terms of data security and corporate governance policies. Druva inSync provides a single access point for monitoring and managing end-user data, eliminating the manual access of separate data sources through various solutions. The product comprises backup, archival and governance capabilities across multiple cloud applications and between various devices.

With inSync, Microsoft Exchange Online support comes as an assistance tool for managing hosted email and message-based governance. The cloud application support protects shared data through file sharing management service Box, and Google Apps for work, which includes Google Drive, Google Docs and Gmail, but the latter is in limited availability for now. Key features include automated compliance management powered by full text search capabilities and built-in compliance templates. There is also a built-in hold workflow for eDiscovery to collect and preserve data in place for investigative and litigation issues.

Druva is a cloud-based data protection provider bringing data-center class availability and governance to the mobile and distributed enterprise.