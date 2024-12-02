Dridex Trojan targets US banks

Dridex, which previously focused on European bank accounts, has shifted to the US. The malware is typically distributed through phishing, and once machines are infected, online banking credentials are stolen with web injections and redirects to fake webpages.

Dridex uses VNC functionality to remotely connect to infected PCs to initiate fraudulent online payments and bank account transactions.

According to F5, 80% of Dridexs latest targets are located in the US. Dridex target list was significantly, mainly focusing its attacks against online US bank accounts, users of social media sites that are related to the US, credit card companies and financial investment corporations.