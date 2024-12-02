draglet to integrate 4Stop KYC and antifraud technology

draglet has been involved in the developments of blockchain technology since the conception of Bitcoin and Ethereum technology. Over the years they have established several blockchain and cryptocurrency software solutions to support the ecosystem from their renowned Bitcoin white-label exchange software, ICO implementation, smart contract development and more.

Through a single integration into 4Stops all-in-one KYC and risk management technology, draglet has boosted their software solutions with KYC, compliance and antifraud technology to support the ongoing evolution of global regulatory requirements and fraud prevention with digital ecosystem.

4Stop provides draglet with global KYC data sources for maximum KYC coverage worldwide coupled with fraud prevention software that encompasses a fully customized, multi-faceted rules engine, real-time monitoring and intelligence, rich database management and data science.