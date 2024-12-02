DOJ's Inspector General advises FBI on developing a 'dark web strategy'

This strategy would enable the Bureau to better coordinate investigations of child and sex trafficking, drug, cybercrimes, and weapons of mass destruction that intersect with the internet’s unindexable shadow layer.

Furthermore, the FBI should also implement a ‘cryptocurrency support strategy’, OIG said. Because Bitcoin cybercrimes are rising annually, agents need better, broader, more accessible training on cryptocurrency.

However, agents told the OIG they are fearful the rising cost of analytics tools will outpace their low crypto investigative budgets, CoinDesk added. FBI is ‘in the process’ of requesting up to USD 2 million to fund the consolidation of its crypto efforts, according to the redacted report.