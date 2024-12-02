Doha Bank allows facial, voice recognition into its Mobile Banking app

The new solution allows customers to log in to the app using voice recognition, in a 'first of its kind step adopted by a bank in Qatar’. It also enables bank's customers to use face identification to help them navigate the Doha Bank's app safely, MENA FN suggests. By using the new interface, all users of smartphones with a front-facing camera can access their apps seamlessly, however, in order to use it, customers must register their face and/or voice on the app.

Moreover, bringing banking convenience to fingertips, Mobile Banking allows Doha Bank customers to access services, such as viewing account balance and transactions, local and international money transfers, scheduling future payments, utility and card payments, and applying for new products, among several others.