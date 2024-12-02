Dock partners with Feedzai





Following this announcement, Dock customers will be enabled to use Feedzai’s application AI and machine learning models, as well as its cloud-first model that facilitates access to improved technology in all Latin American countries.

Customers and businesses of all sizes will be given the possibility to access Feedszai’s RiskOps Platform as well. The companies also aim to incorporate Feedzai’s ML prevention tools, which ensure a 360-degree view of real-time possible risks and online threats. Clients will be enabled to benefit from the platform’s native behavioral biometrics module if they are interested in adding to their services and transactional analysis a secure and efficient digital footprint.

Feedzai currently operated based on a proprietary framework that was developed for improved machine learning models. This allows companies to use enhanced threat detection, as well as reduction of false positives and less friction for the customers, delivering an overall higher level of security and protection.

Throughout the partnership, a team from Feedzai will be provided to improve the manner in which fraud management tools are implemented into the entire Latin American market. The cloud-first technology solution delivers a personalised approach to cyber threat detection, as well as assessment, based on machine learning models and designed with the expertise provided by Dock. The new product is set to meet the needs and preferences of customers of the region while remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements of the industry.











Dock’s recent partnerships

Payments and digital banking enabler based in Latin America, Dock had multiple collaborations and strategic deals in the last couple of months, covering different regions around the world.

In August 2023, Dock announced its partnership with Chile’s digital bank Tenpo, in order to provide credit card offerings and to mark its expansion in Latin America. Following the collaboration, Tenpo was set to use Dock’s expertise and infrastructure for its newly launched credit cards. Furthermore, the deal aligned with Dock’s focus to tap into the potential markets of USD 16 billion for Banking-as-a-Service, as well as USD 2,5 billion for card processing.

Earlier in July 2023, real-time payments software provider ACI Worldwide partnered with Dock for launching new solutions in Brazil. The deal between the two firms aimed to result in an Acquiring-as-a-Service tool for the Brazilian market. With the new as-a-service model, non-financial institutions, like restaurants, apparel companies, ecommerce businesses, or retailers were given the opportunity to take on the role of acquirers by going through a subscription process. The solution prioritised the process of eliminating the need to obtain accreditations from card networks or central banks.



