



The move seeks to further strengthen the partnership between DNA and Google Cloud, with the two companies initially extending their collaboration in February 2025 to accelerate the former’s transition to cloud services and support the provision of reliable and efficient services to customers. The alliance enabled DNA to transfer local workloads to Google Cloud, with the decision falling in line with the organisation’s cloud-first strategy.











DNA and Google Cloud’s offering in Finland

DNA Security Operations Center (SOC), supported by Google Cloud, assists in the improvement of threat response while also minimising overall security costs. Google Security Operations is developed to help companies detect, investigate, and respond to threats, with the platform utilising generative AI frontline threat intelligence to allow organisations, regardless of their size, to defend against such issues.

When it comes to the customer company that acquires the service, a security operations centre is created with DNA, which the company manages. The firm’s corporate customers can acquire the SOC solution based on the Google Security Operations platform as a security service. As DNA must comply with several requirements, the data of customers who have purchased the SOC solution is stored in Google’s data centres in the EU.

Furthermore, commenting on the move, representatives from Google Cloud underlined that the partnership with DNA highlights how the two companies can merge their expertise to facilitate scaled security based on AI, automation, and threat intelligence for customers. By working together, Google Cloud and DNA seek to equip security teams with the ability to defend against current and future threats more efficiently.

Among the key capabilities of Google Security Operations, the company mentions: