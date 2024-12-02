DNA Payments partners with Rivero for scheme license compliance

DNA Payments has been onboarded with Rivero's SaaS platform 'Kajo' to digitalise the group’s scheme compliance processes and augment its payment ecosystem while retaining increased levels of quality control.

Rivero, through its product Kajo, is committed to strengthening the integrity of payment networks by facilitating the ecosystem manage payment networks license rules with quality controls. The partnered with DNA Payments to support their license compliance processes with its SaaS platform coupled with additional guidance.

Rivero focuses on facilitating card payments operations. It offers two Software-as-a-Service Products called Amiko and Kajo. With Amiko, Rivero enables card issuers to move to end-to-end digital fraud recovery and dispute resolution, using cardholder self-servicing. And with Kajo, the company allows all players in the payment ecosystem to streamline their scheme compliance process.