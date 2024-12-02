DNA collaborates with F-Secure to launch security service





DNA Digiturva blocks security threats and protects all devices, personal data, passwords, and internet use. DNA Digiturva runs on mobile devices with a single app, and the service can also be used on desktop computers.

The security service designed by DNA and F-Secure protects against viruses, ensures online privacy, manages passwords, and immediately alerts about data breaches. It is one of the first services of its kind in Finland that offers protection against different online threats.

Loss of personal data following a data breach and problems caused by identity theft are seen as the most significant online threats. According to a DNA survey, people also worry about payment card leaks, losing sensitive or important information, hacked bank accounts and viruses and malware, among other potential threats.

Parents of young children and teenagers, on the other hand, are concerned about harmful content and online scams, as was found in DNA's school survey. The DNA Digiturva service also makes it possible to set family rules and limits on the online use and screen time of a child or teenager.