DMP SA launches Compliance-as-a-Service offering

DMP SA’s CaaS offering helps businesses avoid non-compliance penalties while keeping data secure and in the right hands. Through CaaS, businesses can gain access to leading enterprise technology combined with data management expertise at a monthly operational expense.

DMP SA will help businesses to identify what Personally Identifiable Information (PII) they have in their unstructured data across production, backup systems, on-premises and across clouds, as well as South African-specific PII such as ID numbers and credit card numbers. Reporting is included, with workflows to review, audit and report on compliance initiatives.

With CaaS from DMP SA, businesses can improve security and management of sensitive information within the organisation and prevent undesirable exposure of data. In addition, it enables businesses to respond to eDiscovery or compliance requests, for complete confidence around PoPIA and other data privacy regulations.