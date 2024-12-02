DLT teams up with Veracode to secure mobile apps in the public sector

DLT is a technology partner to the federal, state and local government, education, utilities and healthcare markets. Big data, cloud, mobile, social networking, and the Internet of Things all run on software that not only represents a key source of innovation, but one of agencies’ largest breach vulnerabilities. As such, application security is more important than ever for the public sector.

The Veracode Application Security Platform uses a patented method of analysis that scans all of the application’s components and provides users with a central repository of results that enables full visibility into the risk posture of each application.

Detailed reports and executive level views help users prioritize fixes, show reduced risk over time, and compare progress across different teams and users.