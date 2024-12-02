Distance ID verification via video means implemented in Romania

The new norms for long distance video identification come with a series of rules and regulations that must be followed by the remote identification via video means. The decision regulates the law frame to identify persons when interacting from a long distance with public institutions or private companies.

Citizens can benefit from a series of public services remote, can obtain their electronic signature remote, and access the services of their banks without any physical interaction with bank operators.

For a citizen to be identified via video, they will require an electronic device that supports selfies and pictures of their valid ID or passport. During the video identification procedure, the citizen will be asked a series of questions so that the platform can confirm their identity. After completing these steps, people will be required one more type of authentication in the form of an OTP (One Time Password) or a web link with a limited time activation.