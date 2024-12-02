Discover embraces Face ID for mobile app login

The company has adopted this new technology to supports its commitment to provide the best possible customer experience, according to a statement announcing the new Face ID support. Furthermore, Discover is among the first financial services firms to support Face ID, according to FindBiometrics.

With its infrared imaging technology, the system is widely thought to be more secure than Touch ID, the fingerprint sensor system popularized on previous iPhone models, and which is now used for login across a range of banking and other mobile apps. However, a recent spoofing claim from hacker group Bkav may have chilled some organizations’ attitudes toward the new system.

Nevertheless, Discover has proven to be a supporter of Apple and its mobile innovations, having announced in October 2017 a cash back reward feature for credit card customers who make purchases using Apple Pay, Apple’s mobile payments platform.