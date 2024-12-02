Digital Resolve launches new features for Fraud Analyst platform

This will help clients bolster fraud detection and intervention capabilities while streamlining deployment and remote application management. The new Fraud Analyst features are designed to strengthen protection for high-risk, high-value transactions such as ACH and wire transfers, enterprise security breaches, and protection of ePHI.

Fraud Analyst is a behavior monitoring, fraud detection and intervention solution that is designed to protect clients across applications and channels, whether it’s identifying an account takeover within a financial institution’s online banking platform, detecting an application-level DDoS attack, a fraudulent payment attempt, or detecting unauthorized access to commercial or consumer accounts of any type.

Digital Resolve provides security for online identities, information, accounts and transactions against fraud and identity theft by developing solutions that provide protection for the online channel.