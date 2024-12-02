Digital Insight and Guardian Analytics protect banks from fraud threats

Under the terms of the agreement, Digital Insight will deliver anomaly detection services to financial institutions, strengthening the security and reducing the risk of online and mobile banking services for retail and small business clients.

Digital Insight customers will now have access to behavioral analytics solutions, FraudMAP Online, FraudMAP Mobile, and FraudMAP Small Business Payments, that monitor all online and mobile accounts and detect account takeover, account reconnaissance and suspicious transactions.

Digital Insight, an NCR company, helps banks and credit unions by offering online and mobile banking solutions that make it easier for consumers and businesses to manage their money.

Guardian Analytics is a provider of behavior-based fraud prevention solutions for financial institutions.