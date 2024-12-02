Digital identity should focus on consumer, study finds

A new industry report, released by Trulioo, a global identity verification company, and One World Identity, examines the nuances of digital identity verification. It explores how adopting a consumer-centric and layered approach to digital identity verification according to specific markets is a key component in reducing onboarding friction, increasing security, and forging stronger customer relationships.

The ‘Driving Consumer-Centric Digital Identity to Speed Financial Growth’ report explores how the orchestration of different identity proofing techniques and risk signals is critical in identifying bad actors and differentiating them from legitimate users. Orchestration utilises a host of alternative data sources that empower companies to continuously identify customers, reducing friction and providing a constant, clear view of customer identities.

Highlights from the report include: