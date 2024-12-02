Digital Guardian integrates HPE SecureMail for data protection

The integrated solution supports both on-premise and cloud versions of HPE SecureMail, and helps enterprises simplify regulatory compliance and data protection deployments.

Digital Guardian delivers a library of pre-defined, industry specific policies to help organizations easily discover, tag and classify sensitive data to comply with regulatory requirements. Once the sensitive data has been identified, HPE SecureMail protects the data in transit by encrypting and authenticating the email and contents to ensure the email recipient is the intended party.

Digital Guardian is a data protection platform designed to stop data theft. Its platform performs across the corporate network, traditional endpoints, mobile devices and cloud applications.