DIGISEQ partners with Infineon Technologies and Thales

This collaboration aims to enhance Advanced Encryption Secure (AES) data encryption for DIGISEQ's wearable provisioning, particularly focusing on the recent introduction of Secure Channel Protocol 3 (SCP03). SCP03 is part of the updated Global Platform Card Specification and strengthens security for scenarios involving wireless data transfer, such as payment tokenization.

In the company press release, representatives from DIGISEQ underscored the importance of maintaining top-tier security standards in an era marked by increasing data breaches. They also highlighted that SCP03 protocol adoption is vital for payment tokenization in wearables. Working closely with Infineon and Thales, DIGISEQ aims to provide industry-leading security and consumer convenience through its RCOS mobile provisioning platform.

DIGISEQ's RCOS mobile personalisation and tokenisation service is at the forefront of implementing the SCP03 standard and ensures that all provisioned payment data meets the highest security standards.

To achieve this, DIGISEQ has integrated Infineon's SECORA Pay W and SECORA Connect S solutions. This implementation improves security while providing the flexibility to create smaller, more intricate devices with improved contactless read ranges. Unlike active wearables with limited battery life, DIGISEQ's passive wearable technology derives power directly from terminals or handsets for transactions.

Officials from Thales highlighted the complexity of securing wearable transactions within a multifaceted payments ecosystem. Protecting sensitive data across various points of vulnerability, even in untrusted environments, is critical.

Infineon's SECORA Pay portfolio enables contactless payment functionality through pre-certified payment options, supporting major payment networks such as Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express. SECORA Connect allows smart wearables to store multiple user credentials for various applications, transforming them into versatile multi-application devices.

DIGISEQ's wearable platform, certified with PCI DSS level 1 and PCI CPP, leverages Thales' hardware security modules, specifically the payShield 10K. This fifth-generation payment HSM from Thales offers a range of payment security functions used throughout the global payment ecosystem.

Officials from Infineon Technologies brought up the seamless integration of Infineon's field-powered wearable portfolio into NFC personalisation and tokenization services, following the latest Global Platform Card Specification. DIGISEQ's technology was designed to simplify wearable payments by enabling consumers to register and activate their items through their payment cards, using the DIGISEQ Manage MiiTM mobile app.

DIGISEQ and wearable tech

By promoting wearable tech adoption, brands, banks, and issuers can reduce their reliance on plastic cards. DIGISEQ handles the end-to-end personalisation and payment enablement of wearable items, saving time and money while contributing to environmental sustainability efforts.

According to the company press release, DIGISEQ is working towards a future where consumers can use objects such as rings, watches, or clothing for payments or identification. The company's IoT platform securely delivers data to everyday wearables, enabling contactless functionality for unconnected or connected objects.

DIGISEQ also serves as a central hub connecting banks, product creators, retailers, chip manufacturers, and service providers, offering an all-in-one solution for entering the wearable technology market.