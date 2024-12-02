Digidentity provides virtual ID for British users

The British public is now able to interact with the government online, while ensuring and maintaining the privacy of the user. Digidentity also provides the Dutch governments virtual ID DigiD and is a member and contributor to various international identity schemes.

Because of the lack of a national database such as they have in The Netherlands, the verification of the identity of users in the UK is based on a combination of evidence, like a passport and driving licence.

Digidentity offers solutions and services for secure online communication between people, organisations and governments. Digidentity is also a supplier of SSL certificates and qualified digital signatures. Next to that, Digidentity developed in a consortium the Dutch national online ID called DigiD. Digidentity now works for the Dutch and British government.