Digidentity and CM.com to offer legally binding eSignatures

Now, people can digitally sign their documents with CM.com using a Qualified eSignature (QES). Before this partnership, CM.com offered Advanced Electronic Signatures (AdES) on their platform. QES does not only have a higher level of assurance than AdES, but is also recognised as a legally binding signature in both the EU and the UK.











A safe and convenient signing of documents

The benefit of digital signatures is that they are time efficient, reduce the number of errors made in the process, and, due to the high level of trust that a QES carries, ensure a safe feeling for all parties involved. With Digidentity’s user-friendly service, CM.com can offer Qualified Electronic Signatures without compromising convenience and security.

This agreement strengthens Digidentity’s position as an identity platform. Digidentity is a Qualified Trust Service Provider (QTSP) and verified more than 25 million identities on their platform with a high level of assurance, as per the press release. The seamless integration and scalable solution provided by Digidentity allows CM.com to provide their customers with an augmented customer experience.

Officials from Digidentity said their partnership with CM.com marks a new milestone in their mission to create safe interactions between individuals and businesses through technology. The collaboration with a well-known platform such as CM.com offers them the opportunity to reach more people in need of secure Qualified Electronic Signatures with remote registration.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from CM.com explained that they are happy to announce their new collaboration, unlocking new possibilities for CM.com and their customers. Their recent collaboration brings forth the capability to offer qualified electronic signatures, this allows them to offer even more value to their customers.





What does Digidentity do?

With over 25 million identities verified across 180 countries, Digidentity is a trusted identity platform. The company is a government certified identity platform (Qualified Trust Service Provider and Identity Service Provider) that securely captures and maintains identity data. Once an individual’s identity has been verified on the platform, the data selected by the user can be shared with the organisation they are logging in with, after the explicit consent of the individual user. A secure and easy solution for onboarding, KYC, right to work or to sign a document with qualified eSignatures. Customers include Adobe, Sony, Unilever, and the UK Trust Framework of Gov.Uk.