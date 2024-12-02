Digi International achieves PCI DSS compliance

As a result, customers in retailing, financial services, and other industries can manage a unified global portfolio of Digi networking devices with certified PCI-compliant security from a single operations center and a common set of tools.

Digi completed a Report on Compliance (ROC) audit to earn the designation as a certified Level 1 Managed Service Provider for PCI DSS. Now, companies can manage distributed networks of TransPort4G LTE routers for retail kiosks, ATMs and payment terminals while meeting the strict PCI standard.

The PCI DSS, developed by the founding payment brands of the PCI Security Standards Council, was created to increase controls around cardholder data to reduce credit card fraud via its exposure. CylancePROTECT for endpoints fulfilled Requirement 5 to achieve 100% compliant PCI DSS certification.

Digi International was founded in 1985 as DigiBoard and is headquartered in the US. The company went public as Digi International in 1989.