DIFC reveals digital onboarding platform

The new fully integrated digital platform offers a simplified onboarding process and user experience. According to MenaFN, the digital process makes it easier for clients to establish businesses within the DIFC, facilitating client satisfaction, increasing operational efficiency, and reducing the turnaround time to establish a new company.

The digital onboarding platform uses cutting-edge technology solutions such as optical character recognition (OCR) and digital signatures. These are meant to speed up the process of onboarding new entities. Moreover, prospective clients will be able to self-register on DIFC's website and start the company formation process immediately. Also, they will have full transparency, as during the digital onboarding process, clients can track the progress of their application from the point of registering interest through to the company registering at the center.