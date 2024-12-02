Diem Networks US partners with K2 Integrity

The FIF is designed to protect the Diem Payment Network (DPN) from illicit financial activity and works in close collaboration with DPN participants who also are required to maintain strong financial crime compliance controls.

Diem Networks US has built a blockchain-based payment system designed to make payments cheaper and faster, while protecting consumers and the integrity of the financial system. It is poised to reshape the payments landscape by bringing blockchain technology to consumers, including those who are underserved by the current banking system, and businesses around the world. Diem's FIF raises the bar for financial crime risk management.

The Diem FIF will provide expertise in detecting and preventing financial crime on the DPN, working with both DPN participants and government authorities to deter misuse of the platform for illicit purposes.