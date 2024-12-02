Diebold Nixdorf experiences ransomware attack

On April 25, 2020, the company’s security team discovered anomalous behaviour on its corporate network. Suspecting a ransomware attack, Diebold began disconnecting systems on that network to contain the spread of the malware. Nevertheless, the hackers never touched Diebold’s ATMs or customer networks, the intrusion only affecting its corporate network, security expert Brian Krebs has said.

Diebold’s response affected services for over 100 of the company’s customers, the action disrupting a system that automates field service technician requests. However, the incident did not affect customer networks or the general public, according to krebsonsecurity.com.