Diebold deploys ATM without card reader or PIN pad to eliminate fraud

When a consumer scans a unique QR code at the ATM using a smartphone, the ATM authenticates the user via cloud-hosted services to enable cardless transactions. With no card or PIN required, the solution eliminates the threats of card skimming and shoulder surfing at the ATM.

In addition, the integration of the ATM with the Mobile Cash Access (MCA) solution allows consumers to pre-stage cash withdrawals on their smartphones. At the ATM, consumers authenticate themselves, and the ATM dispenses the preselected amount of cash. The MCA offering also allows financial institutions to provide an institution-branded mobile wallet solution without installing additional hardware on ATMs or point-of-sale (POS) terminals.

Diebold and white-label mobile wallet provider Paydiant developed the cross-channel solutions and hold complementary patents on the technologies.

Diebolds ATM interface features similar navigation and touch gestures, such as flick and drag. The ATM is also paperless, delivering receipts via the mobile wallet application.