Dialics partners iDenfy for identity verification

As per the information detailed in the press release, the implementation of the AI-powered ID verification solution is set to help ensure KYC (know your customer) compliance and an expedited onboarding process for Dialics.





Identity verification and how the partnership falls into place

The announcement details that Dialics was looking for an ID verification provider to take charge of its KYC process without compromising security or user experience. The collaboration with iDenfy as its identity verification partner follows the regtech’s user-friendly integration and advanced fraud capabilities, together with its hybrid approach that combines AI-powered software with an in-house experts’ team for a thorough review of ID documents to ensure complete accuracy.

A 2019-founded company, Dialics has been working towards bettering the effectiveness of online marketing via call-tracking functionality. The platform provides a user-friendly experience that enables simplified management of Pay-Per-Сall (PPC) marketing campaigns while offering instant access to analytical data and the ability to process international inbound calls.











As the company has had its customer base expand, it had a need for an increasingly efficient onboarding process that could help expedite growth and decrease the workload for internal KYC specialists. As the Dialics platform is built on a user-friendly interface, the company was looking to ensure that the ID verification process is carried out in the same easy and convenient manner.

iDenfy leverages AI-powered algorithms for verifying the authenticity of uploaded IDs and matching them with the customer’s onboarding selfie, a four-step process that enables Dialics to onboard customers in a matter of minutes. The company helps eliminate possibilities of fraud by preventing fraudulent attempts to pass the verification process, and as it looks to maintain high accuracy rates, iDenfy’s KYC experts conduct real-time manual checks of each verification.

Commenting on the announcement, Domantas Ciulde, the CEO of iDenfy stated that with this collaboration, the company’s aim is to provide a flexible identity verification solution that helps Dialics onboard its customer safely and securely.





iDenfy offering and recent developments

A regtech startup, iDenfy provides anti-money laundering (AML), know your customer (KYC), and know your business (KYB) compliance solutions to businesses of all sizes. Its recent developments mark the March 2023 collaboration with Fincapital Partners to provide a simplified onboarding process and ensure KYC/AML compliance, proceeded by the same-month collaboration with digital auction platform Residenture where it helped ensure a secure onboarding process for the latter’s auction applicants.

For more information about iDenfy, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.