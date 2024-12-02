DHS S&T sponsors Factom to secure digital identity for IoT

Using blockchain technology, Factom plans to authenticate devices to prevent spoofing and ensure data integrity.

The company will generate an identity log that details the identification of a device, the manufacturer’s name, available updates, known security issues and granted authorities, as well as the dimension of time for more security.

The project’s goal is to limit hackers’ attempts to corrupt the past records for a device, seeking to make it harder to spoof.

The DHS OTS is looking for solutions to further enhance situational awareness and security for protecting these domains, including the 16 critical infrastructure sectors monitored by DHS.

Factom is a US-based blockchain technology company which secures data for organizations by publishing encrypted data or a cryptographically unique fingerprint of the data to Factom’s distributed ledger.