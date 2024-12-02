DHgate partners with Austreme for marketplace content monitoring solution

In the MCMS workflow, DHgates Trust and Safety Center serves as the first tier of product content screening when a new product listing or a product listing update is submitted to its platform.

DHgate was established in 2004 as Chinas first cross-border B2B ecommerce platform dedicated to enabling SMEs to access global markets. DHgate was the first platform in China commission-on-successful-transaction operation, providing low barrier business opportunities to the SMEs. The mission of DHgate is to help China SMEs to access the global market, and establish an easier, safer and more efficient online marketplace across the world.

Austreme is a provider of brand protection, helping brand owners, acquiring banks and payment service providers monitor and detect online merchants illegal and brand-damaging transactions under international card associations global brand protection program. As the approved MasterCard Merchant Monitoring Service Provider (MMSP), Austreme has been serving customers worldwide and providing leading edge technologies for banks, payment gateways, MNCs and luxury brands.