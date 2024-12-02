Detected raises GBP 1.5 mln





Since being founded in July 2020, Detected has grown significantly following three other funding rounds and a string of partnerships, including with Visa, stemming from its value in the payments stack.

This funding round was led by Love Ventures with their fintech advisor John Lunn.

Using its ‘Find Company’ algorithm, Detected can find and verify any registered company in the world, using just the company name and city. Companies can search and locate business credit, corporate and director information from around the globe in seconds. From there, ID verification, UBO information and company documentation can all be gathered and linked to the business’ profile. The platform also uses APIs so any business can plug in the software and add the infrastructure into their existing workflow.