Detected partners with Visa





Following this announcement, both companies will focus on providing partners and customers with a fast, efficient, and intelligent business onboarding process. The partnership is expected to expand Detected’s collaboration with Visa through the regions of the US and Canada.

For payment providers across the globe, the complexity of safely onboarding clients and businesses has currently reached a tipping point. By meeting the commercial imperative to onboard fast and secure, but without the need to make compromises on risk security, both Visa and Detected will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of their clients, while remaining compliant with the laws and regulatory requirements of the local industries.







More information on the partnership

Detected represents a company that focuses on optimising the traditional approach to business onboarding and lowering costs, while also improving compliance and reducing the overall regulatory risk for its clients and users. In addition, the company prioritises the procedure of meeting the needs of payment companies and marketplace operators when onboarding new traders and users, as it represents a commercial imperative.

Through this collaboration, the firms will focus on finding the balance between the long-drawn-out paper questionnaires or processes and the simple digital customer journey. At the same time, the strategic deal is set to put a priority on the challenge of ensuring compliance where the process of making money is involved, particularly in the procedure of validating business credentials.

Detected Onboarding Intelligence was developed in order to provide customers with an efficient and secure tool that locates registered companies around the world with minimal data input. The partnership with Visa is expected to mark the acceleration of the company’s development in this category. Both firms will focus on ensuring a safe and compliant ecosystem for small business customers, as well as providing them with access to streamlined onboarding.

At the same time, Detected’s intelligence engine and ongoing monitoring capabilities will provide Visa small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with the possibility to take advantage of a user-friendly interface. Detected will continue to allow users to accelerate the business onboarding sequence using the no-code Detected modules. In addition, clients will then connect to its ecosystem of risk, fraud, and compliance solutions, ensuring that the most appropriate checks are completed. Finally, the company’s case management system will provide a single source of truth and control over all customer data and information.



