Detected announces its expansion into the US market

Detected launched as the world’s first agnostic business verification platform in July 2020, and now, the company is looking to expand its operations in the US as a response to increasing market demand. With the establishment of this new US entity, Detected will be able to work with US businesses to help them navigate the complex KYB process both domestically and internationally. Moreover, the company's expansion into the US market aims to help American businesses in a range of industries such as payments and supply chains, as well as online marketplaces and travel.

Detected gives access to a global network of data providers as well as a dynamic front-end UI that supports the collection of information directly from business owners. This information is automatically integrated with the Detected platform in order to create an up-to-date business profile.

In the official press release, Detected representatives talked about the difficulties faced by UK businesses when they attempt to gain a foothold in the US market. They also revealed their plans to focus on their technology and the value that it can deliver for their customers.

Noteworthy Detected partnerships and funding rounds

In January 2022, Detected has joined the Visa Fintech Partner Connect Program in their Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa Region. Using its ‘Find Company’ algorithm, Detected can find and verify any registered company in the world, using just the company name and city. Companies can search and locate business credit, corporate and director information from around the globe in seconds.

From there, ID verification, UBO information and company documentation can all be gathered and linked to the business’ profile. The platform also uses APIs so any business can plug in the software and add the infrastructure into their existing workflow.

In January 2023, according to ibsintelligence.com, Detected has managed to secure GPB 2.5 million in a funding round that involved the participation of Thomson Reuters Ventures, Love Ventures, and other industry angels. In this funding round, Thomson Reuters Ventures joined existing investors in the UK, including Love Ventures, Maropost Ventures, and Emergevest.

At the time, Detected officials revealed that the company will use the funds to fuel its US growth, expand its team, and continue to drive product innovation.