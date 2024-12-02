Despite growth in attacks, businesses consider cybersecurity as an afterthought, EY survey finds

The Global Information Security Survey (GISS) surveyed almost 1,300 cybersecurity leaders at global organisations and revealed that almost 60% of organisations have faced an increased number of disruptive attacks in the past 12 months. Despite the increasing risk, only 36% of new, technology-enabled business initiatives include the security team from the beginning.

Moreover, over 2019, activists were responsible for 21% of successful cyber-attacks – second only to organised crime groups (23%) – compared with 2019’s GISS, where just 12% of respondents considered activists as the most likely source of an attack.

According to the survey, while cybersecurity teams generally have good relations with adjacent functions such as IT, audit, risk and legal, there is a disconnect with other parts of the business. Almost three-quarters (74%) say that the relationship between cybersecurity and marketing is, at best, neutral, if not mistrustful or non-existent, while 64% say the same of the research and development team and 59% for the lines of business. More than half (57%) say their relationship with finance, on which they depend on for budget authorization, is also strained.