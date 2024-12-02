Deltic selects digital identity app Yoti for ID checks

The digital ID app helps venues verify the age of their patrons by requesting the personal details required to prove a customer’s age – rather than show all of the personal data on their passport or driving licence. Yoti uses ybrid encryption to secure details and puts individuals in control of their data.

The app is available for Apple and Android phones and takes less than five minutes to set up. People take a selfie and scan a passport or driving licence with their smartphone, which is transformed into a secure digital identity.

According to the Identity and Passport Service (IPS), around 10,000 passports are lost each year while on a night out in a bar or club in the UK, leaving people exposed to identity fraud and a replacement passport cost of GBP 72.50. Yoti aims to solve this problem by giving individuals a new way to prove their age on nights out using their phone.