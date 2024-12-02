Delta ID closes USD 5 mln Series A financing round

The funding period was powered by strategic investors including Intel Capital. Intel’s interest in Delta ID fits with a stated initiative to move away from passwords and toward biometrics.

Delta ID’s patent pending solution, ActiveIRIS, is aimed at mass-market computing devices. According to the company, ActiveIRIS is fit for both mobile and PC use. Delta ID is also looking to enable electronic payments and transactions markets for its customers.

