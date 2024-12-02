Deloitte to develop identity verification app for UK government services

The two-year GBP 4.8 million contract forms a part of the wider One Login programme. This aims to provide a single cross-government system offering citizens ‘one stop shopping’ for a range of services delivered across departments.

Deloitte’s identity verification solution will leverage the near-field communication technology embedded in most smartphones. This supports mobile payments and scanning of documents containing biometric chips, such as passports. The finished product may also incorporate some other forms of biometric authentication, such as facial or fingerprint recognition.

The company’s sales to UK Government grew by 55% YoY in the financial year of 2021, lifting revenue in this vertical segment to GBP 665 million. Its activities in this arena include its involvement in the Department of Health and Social Care’s Track and Trace programme.