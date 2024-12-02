Deloitte teams with UAE Cyber Security Council to boost cybersecurity

The MoU will enable Deloitte and CSC to collaborate and leverage Deloitte’s expertise and experience in UAE cybersecurity, while drawing on internationally recognised good-industry practices to support the UAE cybersecurity agenda.

As part of the MoU, Deloitte will support CSC with CERT guidelines, cyber trainings, cybersecurity strategy, as well as establish a child online protection framework, among others.

Deloitte officials have stated that their experts have worked with public and private sector entities in the Middle East in supporting them to develop and mature their cybersecurity defenses and strategies.