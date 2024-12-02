Deloitte, Quantexa to tackle global illicit finance and economic crime risk

The move aims to help enterprises establish a robust framework against organised crime, and a powerful defence against the rise of illicit finance, economic crime, and the fraud epidemic. Deloitte will utilise Quantexa’s Contextual Decision Intelligence (CDI) platform to assist its clients to leverage technology and analytics as part of Economic Crime Governance and Risk Management Frameworks.

Quantexa’s contextual monitoring software provides a single view of data with analytics capability that supports consistency of operational investigations and monitoring. In the hands of Deloitte’s experts, CDI is a powerful weapon to help financial institutions, insurers, the private and the public sector to foil the global illicit finance and economic crimewave, the official press release concluded.